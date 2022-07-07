Groot’s Bizarre New Look Revealed

The recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have already been completed in Atlanta, United States, filming that began in November 2021 and was only finished in May of this year.

But at the same time that Marvel and James Gunn produced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which will hit theaters in May 2023, they were also working on Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special.

This special will premiere on Disney+ this December, and its filming wrapped earlier than the film. And as usual, whenever a project closes, Marvel offers production freebies to everyone who worked on the project.

It was no different with the Christmas special, and one of the gifts ended up revealing the new look of the Groota character who is voiced by Vin Diesel and will be featured in both the special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In Thor: Love and Thundera film that will also feature Groot, he will still be in his teenage form, which we’ve already seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But this will change.

One of the production’s gifts ended up revealing Groot’s new form in the next projects, a kind of “young adult”, with a look we’ve never seen him before in the MCU. Check it out below MCUDirect:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

