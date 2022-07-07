How much does it cost for Atltico and Cruzeiro to play at Mineiro? director responds

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

See how much Cruzeiro and Atltico pay to play at Mineiro The director of Mineiro, Samuel Lloyd, revealed in an interview with supersports how much does it cost for Atltico and Cruzeiro to play in the stadium. According to the executive, the bigger the capacity, the cheaper the price. per capita of the event. He mentions that a game for 20 thousand fans costs around R$ 200 thousand, while the Gigante da Pampulha full, with 60 thousand, costs just over R$ 400 thousand.

“A game for 20 thousand fans costs around R$ 200 thousand. For 59 thousand fans, we have a cost of R$ 406 thousand. So imagine, the more people you put in the stadium, the cost doesn’t follow in the same proportion I put it three times more and it cost twice as much”, he said.

“The cost of the operation is high, and I brought numbers. I’m here with eight scenarios and I’m going to talk about the last three. In a game with an audience of 43 thousand fans, for example, the cost per fan is R$ 8.07 In a scenario where I have 52 thousand fans, the cost per fan is R$6.99. I have a full house, which out of 59 thousand people, 60 thousand people, for R$ 6.80 (per person). In other words, the more people there are in the stadium, the more I share this cost for security”, he added.

The director of Mineiro said that each game should only open the sectors expected for sale. “Each sector of Mineiro closed can reach 20% of savings. What is expensive in a football stadium is called an empty chair. When a club opens a game for 60 thousand people and sells 10 thousand tickets, it pays for the 60 thousand. which is expensive in a football stadium here, in Europe, in the United States. In Mineiro, there is the possibility of adjusting this audience 48 hours before the game, opening a new space, closing a sector that did not sell”, he said.

cruise

Samuel Lloyd rebutted Ronaldo’s complaints earlier this year about the cost of the stadium. “How clubs manage the fan-partner, it also impacts that (ticket value). We saw Ronaldo there saying that in the first game he didn’t win anything, but he gave it away for free. Did you see that? It was free. The first two games of the year. The operation is really expensive. You’re not entering revenue, you take it out of the box. Right? So, you have to look at the data”, he said.

“Guys, any club will complain about cost. I would complain too. In the past, it was the Military Police who did the security. The one who paid for the operation of the private company, in which the club took the revenue, we were the taxpayers. Your tax, my dear. We forget that we are paying for the cost of that security that is there (it was like that in the past),” he said.

“Today, we have to understand that we are talking about football, the most sponsored sport, the highest income, the highest revenue, and I would say with one of the worst managements we have in Brazil. We see other sports getting their space, selling tickets, but football needs to become professional. And talking about it here, the cost per fan, gives us a vision. there is profit for the club, so something is wrong”, he added.

Listen to the podcast with Samuel Lloyd, commercial director of Mineiro