How would the paid version of Telegram work and what are its benefits?

Especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital age has become even more present and constant in people’s lives. Therefore, it is possible to observe that the means of communication are increasingly advanced. Despite apps like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are still the most frequent, the telegram is gaining more and more space. However, rumors have started that there will now be a charge for using the app.

Will we need to pay Telegram?

Telegram is a messaging application that appears to be very similar to blue whiting, WhatsApp. However, it ends up being more used for business, so it involves several stores and advertisements. Telegram became very famous also because of its groups, since the number of members allowed is much higher in this application, so it ends up being widely used. You can find groups formed there about everything you can imagine.

As with WhatsApp, it is also possible to send photos, audios, videos and links in this application. Not to mention that it is also allowed to use emojis and the famous stickers that everyone loves. Despite being initially released in iOS version, since its Android version was released, Telegram has been gaining more and more popularity and conquering a larger audience.

How would the paid version work?

The latest version launched by the app is the paid version, which will cost 25 reais (in Brazil) or 5 dollars (in the United States). This version is called Telegram Premium and has some extra tools, such as larger media upload sizes. According to the app’s co-founder, Pavel Durov, this version was necessary for the app to continue working. However, there is no word yet on when this paid update will start to work.