“I have a dream”; Suarez rules out River after elimination in Libertadores and causes ‘illusion’ in Brazilian clubs

In the final stretch of his career, athlete will be able to return to the South American continent motivated by winning a great title

Striker Luis Suárez is one of the great names revealed by South American football in recent years. The player had a lot of prominence with the shirt of Barcelona and also at Atlético de Madrid. Alongside Cavani, he formed the starting lineup of the Uruguay national team that played in the last three World Cups.

Now, heading towards the final stretch of his career, at the age of 35, the striker is considering a return to the South American continent. In this sense, River Plate, commanded by coach Marcelo Gallardo, waved a proposal for the Uruguayan to be the protagonist of the team that would fight for the 2022 Copa Libertadores title.

But the elimination of the Millonarios against Vélez Sarsfield cost the Club much more than the spot in the quarterfinals: the athlete will no longer sign the contract precisely because of the fall in the tournament. “I was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for the Copa Libertadores. I have a dream which is to win a big title in South America. With River eliminated, that possibility drops”told the newspaper “Ovation”, from Uruguay.

If Luis Suárez still wants to return to the South American continent and has the desire to compete and win the Libertadores da América, Brazilian clubs with great financial potential can still dream of signing him. Market opportunity more than valid for Palmeiras, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians.