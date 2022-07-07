Interview with Natalie Portman, the Jane Foster

Who is the Mighty Thor? And how is Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder? Who helps us to understand is herself Natalie Portman! In an interview with our presenter Carol Costa, the actress told the details about her character’s return to Marvel Cinematic UniverseO MCU.

“I loved Jane for being an astrophysicist in the early films, so passionate about science, which I thought was amazing to show in a film of this size.“, said Portman. “We still see that same passion and same commitment to her curiosity, but of course she is now the Mighty Thor. So she has superhuman powers and abilities, which is also cool to play.“. To see the full interview, watch the video above.

In his new movie, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must go through a midlife crisis in its 1500+ years. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Christian Bale).

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7, 2022.

