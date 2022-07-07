James Caan, star of ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Famous for the role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, James Caan died at the age of 82 this Wednesday, 6. The information was confirmed by the actor’s official profile on Twitter. In the classic work on the Italian mafia, the American was the eldest son of Don Corleone (Marlon Brando).

“It is with great sadness that we report Jimmy’s passing on the night of July 6th. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and sincere condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet,” the post reads.

James Caan was born on March 26, 1940 in New York. Before falling in love with acting, he studied economics and even played football at the University of Michigan in the United States. At age 20, Caan began his artistic career in off-Broadway plays, making his TV debut with a guest appearance on the series Naked Cityin 1961. In cinema, his first film was Sister la Douce (1963), starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine and directed by Billy Wilder. In 1966, he was also successful with El Dorado, by Howard Hawks.

The American rose to stardom with the role of Sonny Corleone in 1972, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Among his other iconic films are Rollerball: The Gladiators of the Future (1975), Profession: Thief (1981), crazy obsession (nineteen ninety), Eraser (1996) and Mickey Blue Eyes (1999).

In his lifetime, James Caan was married four times and had six children: Tara Caan, from his marriage to Dee Jay Mathis; Scott Caan, relationship with Sheila Ryan; Alexander James Caan, son of Ingrid Hajek; and James Arthur Caan (born 1995) and Jacob Nicholas Caan (born 1998), both from his marriage to Linda Stokes.

