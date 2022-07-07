James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Mad Obsession’ actor, dies

The chief’s son died. Interpreter of Sonny Corleone, son of Don Vito, James Caan embodied the violence of the eldest of the brothers in The Godfather, a classic filmed by Francis Ford Coppola based on the eponymous novel by Mario Puzo. The information was published by Caan’s family on Twitter on Wednesday night, 6, he was 86 years old.

Caan began his career in television and, still in the 1960s, he started a partnership with Coppola in Caminhos Mal Traçados (1969), to incarnate, three years later, the eldest son of the Sicilian mafia boss. The role earned him an Oscar nomination for his performance in the first film in the franchise.

Born in New York, the actor’s first major nomination was the Golden Globe in the 1962 western The Glory Guys, for the role of Anthony Dugan. The 1960s were prolific, with the actor appearing in ten feature films during that period.

With a long career, Caan is also remembered for the role of writer Paul Sheldon, in the film Crazy Obsession (1990), where he played opposite Kathy Bates, the crazy woman who confines the author in an isolated cottage after a car accident.

In 1999, the actor worked with Hugh Grant, in Mickey with Blue Eyes, a romantic comedy, in a role that had the easter-egg effect (he parodied a mobster). His last work was in 2017, in the comedy Undercover Grandpa, as the protagonist grandfather.