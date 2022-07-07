James Webb Telescope will have first images revealed; learn how to watch

In a week’s time, the natural anxiety and curiosity that are present in everyone who observes the Universe today will come to an end. Next Tuesday (12), NASA will begin to release the first complete images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), currently our best witness of exoplanets and black holes.

The event, which will start on July 12 at 11:30 am Brasília time, can be watched directly on the NASA TV website, or scheduled on YouTube. For those who prefer to just enjoy the JWST color images and spectral data, they will be added on a special page, but the agency warns that it will place the photos little by little, one by one.

Why are James Webb’s images different?

The expectation around the exhibition of images from the James Webb Space Telescope is justified: unlike other existing telescopes – including the Hubble – the JWST operates in the infrared spectrum. This means that it will show regions of the universe that we cannot see with the naked eye.

As stars and galaxies move away from us, the wavelengths of light emitted by them stretch, like a super-long rubber band, until reaching the infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. In other words, as the universe does not cease to expand, the primordial stars – and everything they illuminated – are observable only through photons with a longer wavelength.

This means that, by “looking” at the sky, James Webb can offer a kind of infrared clairvoyance, with unprecedented details of stars, galaxies, quasars, black holes and even possible exoplanets ready to be inhabited by beings like us. The JWST “was designed not to see the beginnings of the universe, but to see a period in the history of the universe that we have not yet seen“, he told CNET John Mather, senior project scientist.