João Pedro Caldeano integrates filming of Fast and Furious 10

There is a Caldense on the technical team of that Hollywood film that has scenes in Portugal. João Pedro Caldeano is testing the cameras

The filming of the tenth film in the “Furious Speed” saga takes place in Portugal and there is a Caldense, João Pedro Caldeano, in the filming team that is taking place in the North (Viseu and Vila Real) and in the Greater Lisbon region.

He graduated in Sound and Image at ESAD and left for London where he studied and started working in the area several years ago.

At 39, he is a cinematographer and has participated in other international productions including “Fast and Furious 6”, and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, in which Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior became known as a support technician for the film crews. . Before joining this production, the Caldense was working on two series for television.

In “Furious Velocity” he integrates a team of 40 people who work with the cameras and where he is “the only Portuguese”, said the Caldense to Gazeta, explaining that he was invited to join the Second Unit (action team), in which he provides assistance in the preparation of film cameras in Portugal. All the explosions and car accidents, very typical of this movie saga, are fully controlled and made by experienced drivers.

The Caldense cannot give concrete information about this film, nor about the locations or provide images of the scenario, as he signed a contract that prevents team members from disclosing any information about this Hollywood film that he chose Portugal to shoot. However, according to the American publication The Hollywood Reporter, the budget for this film has already exceeded 284 million euros.

Altogether, more than 600 people, including Portuguese and foreigners, are working in Portuguese territory, integrated into this mega production that “is gold on blue” with regard to the local economy, as they bring income to various areas, from accommodation to catering. .

However, image tests have already been carried out to choose the best angles in Casto Daire near the A24 Tunnel, the road that connects Viseu to Vila Real.

Official filming is scheduled for the 14th or 15th of July and according to the Centro Portugal Film Commission, in a statement, between the 22nd and 26th of July, there will be sections of the A24 that will be cut throughout the day and night because of the footage. On those days, and to compensate users, tolls will not be charged.

This Hollywood production will later put Portugal in the mouths of the cinematographic world.

The cast of this film includes renowned names such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior. “Fast X” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023. ■