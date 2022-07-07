Johnny Depp makes millionaire donation in honor of Heath Ledger to hospital after trial with Amber Heard – Monet

+



Johnny Depp’s art with the tribute to Heath Ledger (1979-2008) who had his NFT sold and the amount donated to a hospital in Perth (Photo: Getty Images/Reproduction)

Actor Johnny Depp made a millionaire donation in honor of his friend Heath Ledger (1979-2008). He deposited US$ 800,000 (R$ 4.3 million) to foundations responsible for hospitals in Australia and the United States, one of them chosen by Ledger’s family.

One of the institutions that benefited was the Children’s Hospital Foundation in Perth, hometown of the ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ (2008) star.

Johnny Depp’s art with the tribute to Heath Ledger (1979-2008) who had his NFT sold and the amount donated to a hospital in Perth (Photo: Reproduction)

The former star made the donation while waiting to receive US$ 10.35 million, more than 54 million reais, from his victory in the defamation lawsuit filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The amount donated by Depp was reported by the Perth Now website.

Actor Heath Ledger (1979-2008) (Photo: Getty Images)

In this case, the undisclosed amount passed on to the Perth hospital is from the NFT’s sale of an artwork by Depp depicting Ledger. According to local media, the donation to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Perth was suggested by Ledger’s family.

Depp and Ledger’s family have not publicly commented on the donation so far. A posthumous Oscar winner for his work on ‘Batman’ as the villainous Joker, Ledger died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.