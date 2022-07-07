Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa Literally Wear Balenciaga

On the return of fashion weeks as we know them, on the return of the haute couture that makes us dream, Balenciaga did not disappoint. In Paris, creative director Demna Gvasalia presented his second haute couture collection against the backdrop of the historic halls of the House founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga, considered the architect of haute couture for his extensive knowledge of cut, clean lines and perfectionism.

To get to know the proposals for autumn-winter 2022/2023, there were many celebrities in the front row, as is tradition, but this year it was the show itself that made news for the celebrities who paraded Demna’s pieces.

Unexpectedly, and in an environment with the Balenciaga DNA, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa appeared, surprising guests and the international press.

As for the collection, Demna Gvasalia painted most of the looks in black, using materials that we don’t always see on these catwalks. Despite following the more mundane aesthetics in its Haute Couture collections, there was room for the big dresses and the big dream that the most premium fashion line demands. The highlight was, without any doubt, the coordinates inspired by the architectural silhouettes that Cristóbal Balenciaga introduced in the 50s and 60s.

In the same week, the House announced that it will open a store dedicated only to haute couture collections at 10 Avenue George V, in Paris, an address full of symbolism since it was the first space of the luxury brand opened in 1937. The promise is to be 250 square meters with the most exclusive creations, luxury accessories, limited editions and pieces that link the art of the studio to the most sophisticated technologies.