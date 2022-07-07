Korean fighter ‘twin’ American F-35 conducts ground tests before first flight

KF-21 Boramae





The first prototype of the KF-21 Boramae Korean fighter jet began taxi and engine tests ahead of its maiden flight, which should take place later this month. The new equipment was captured on video outside the Korea Aerospace Industires (KAI) facility as it headed to the runway to test its General Electric F414-GE-400K engines.

Development of the KF-21 is advancing rapidly, although according to information provided by KAI earlier in the year, the maiden flight was supposed to have taken place in June. However, these runway tests are indicative that the first prototype will soon take off. Various information points to July 22 as the likely date for the first takeoff.

For a development program of this caliber, being just a month late can be considered almost insignificant, especially considering that, in the middle, there was a pandemic and disagreements with Indonesia, a partner in the program.





Still, there’s not much time to lose, as the Republic of Korea Air Force (RoKAF) has a need to replace around 60 F-4E Phantom II’s sooner rather than later, and one of the options being considered is to increase the order for the locally developed Block I fighter.

Progress in Blocks

As reported by Aviacionline, the KF-21 Boramae was designed to progressively advance its combat and survivability capabilities, implementing block upgrades. RoKAF intends to put 120 KF-21 Boramae into flight by 2032.

During the testing phase, six prototypes should complete the development phase by 2026. Then will come the manufacture of 40 Block I aircraft, which could be more if it is decided to bring the F-4E Phantom II out of service in advance. The KF-21 Block 1 are considered generation 4.5 aircraft, with low radar silhouette, similar to that of a Dassault Rafale or Boeing Super Hornet, and fifth generation domestic electronics.

The AESA radar is being developed by the Defense Science Research Institute (ADD) and will be produced by Hanwha. For now, it is being tested on a Boeing 737 and, according to Korean authorities, the results are very auspicious.





Next will come the Block II aircraft, which will have a more advanced construction and will carry their weapons internally, achieving greater radar stealth, similar to that of an F-117.

In turn, for Block III, it is expected to have achieved stealth levels as low as those of the F-35 or F-22, taken as its inspiration.in addition to incorporating other advanced technologies that will place it fully within the fifth generation of fighters.

And as it is possible that, eventually, the Boramae will replace the Lockheed Martin/KAI KF-16, the Korean manufacturer is already thinking about continuing the development of the KF-21 to have the characteristics and capabilities of future sixth-generation fighters.





