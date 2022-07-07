last hours of registration for 260 vacancies in free courses

At 15:00 this Thursday (7), the deadline for registration for the entrance exam of Fatec Mogi das Cruzes (Faculty of Technology) comes to an end. The public institution offers 260 places distributed in five technological and free higher education courses.

The course options are: Agribusiness, Systems Analysis and Development, Human Resources Management, Logistics and Business Management (the latter in distance learning). All of them last three years and include English discipline throughout the training.

To compete, those interested must have completed regular high school or equivalent, proving completion by the date of enrollment.

how to sign up

Applications must be made online only (www.vestibularfatec.com.br). The application fee is R$91.

Students who are self-declared black or who have completed their entire secondary education in a public school must correctly fill in the information regarding the Added Score System, which can generate an increase of up to 13% in the exam grade.

On July 14th, Fatec will publish the exam locations, which will be applied on July 17th in person.

Fatec Mogi das Cruzes is located at Rua Carlos Barattino, 908, Vila Nova Mogilar. The phone is (11) 4699-2799.

Fatec Mogi das Cruzes Entrance Exam Calendar

Until 15:00 on 7/7 : Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation – Fee value R$ 91.00.

: Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation – Fee value R$ 91.00. 7/14, from 3pm: Publication of test locations.

Publication of test locations. 7/17 (Sunday) at 1 pm : Test – duration: 5 hours.

: Test – duration: 5 hours. 7/27, from 3pm : Publication of the general classification list and the 1st call list of candidates.

: Publication of the general classification list and the 1st call list of candidates. From 7/28 to 7/29: Registration of the 1st call.

