Learn about the toll virus that can infect WiFi networks

We are not safe on the streets, let alone in the digital environment. Virtual viruses are a reality, and many people have already suffered from them on their electronic devices. This time the Microsoft is alerting to a malware of toll fraud. It is known to infect devices and force premium subscriptions with threats and SMS messages.

To know more details and know how to protect yourself from this situation with this network virus WiFifollow the text.

The threat is closer than you think

Microsoft showed details of how the virus is infecting various electronic devices and how to proceed to prevent it from attacking your Android device. The virus basically works by infecting Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) networks. These are specific networks that allow consumers to subscribe to paid content and add the charge to their phone bill.

In this way, when the customer clicks to acquire the WiFi network, he ends up clicking on a subscription button. So, some services send a one-time password (OTP) for customers to confirm their choice. Just accept to have the phone infected automatically. The virus acts silently, intercepting OTPs and suppressing notifications.

How to get rid of this situation?

If you notice something strange on your device or undue charges on your phone line, make sure you haven’t ended up being a victim of malware. The virus starts by collecting data on the subscriber’s mobile network, for which Android does not require user permission.

The first step is always to disable the WiFi connection and force the device to use the carrier’s network. If you have Android 9, this is the basic level of protection.

With that, you can follow some steps listed by Microsoft: