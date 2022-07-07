Learn how to clean your phone screen properly

Phones need to be cleaned often because they harbor bacteria, just like kitchens and bathrooms. In addition, it is critical to sanitize the objects you often touch because COVID-19 is still a concern of health public. So check this article how to clean your cell phone screen and ensure it has a longer lifespan.

Read more: 5 Tips To Properly Clean Your Glasses Lenses

Learn how to clean your phone screen the right way

Following the cleaning instructions in your device’s manual, ideally, you should clean your phone at least once a day. However, when you do this improperly, such as using pure alcohol and paper towels, the coatings that protect the screen can be removed. Therefore, it is necessary to know the right way to do the procedure. Check out some tips below.

1. Isopropyl alcohol 70%

Oil and water resistant coatings that prevent damage to the screen and other phone ports can be removed using pure alcohol. However, when mixed with water it can be a great tool to keep your cell phone clean.

For this, the safest bet is to use cleaning wipes that contain 70% isopropyl alcohol to clean your phone screen. Also, AT&T’s cleaning instructions advise that you clean the device when it is unplugged.

2. Microfiber cloth

Stains caused by fingerprints are difficult to prevent due to the skin’s continuous production of oils. This means that every time you use your phone, it has fingerprints all over it.

The safest and most effective way to clean your screen is with a microfiber cloth. If the screen needs to be cleaned immediately, use distilled water to sanitize the microfiber cloth before cleaning. Avoid spraying water directly on the screen. In addition, this technique can also be used on the back and sides of the phone.