Learn how to use the app that translates the meaning of ALL emojis

Some people are passionate about emojis and use the icons to express themselves on social media every day. Even in more formal conversations these gestures appear frequently, replacing words and phrases. The most classic emojis are part of automatic reactions that describe the most common feelings in various countries.

With each update, the platform does not miss the chance to release new faces and images and currently there are so many options that it is almost possible to use creativity to communicate something. However, many tend to generate doubts about the interpretation and that’s why some users decided to develop an app that translates the meaning of emojis.

Use the Yandex app to discover the meaning of the weirdest emojis

1st Step: open the Yandex Translate application. Next, notice that on the homepage, the translation option “English > Portuguese” is already selected.

2nd Step: Click in “English” to open the search bar. Press “Search” and then select the emoji you want to know the meaning of.

3rd Step: Remember that you need to search by the icon itself and not by writing, so choose the desired image and the reader will search.

The mentioned application has nothing to do with the official WhatsApp app, it just uses its interface to promote knowledge of its tools. The download is free and you just have to access the Play Store and download the application, after checking all the conditions of the terms of service, which includes what the platform will have access to at the time its resources are used.