Love, thunder and laughter in the new Thor

Don’t expect a mythical performance from the “God of Thunder” in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which opens today on movie screens. In this new adventure from Marvel Studios, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he has ever lived. The result is a strong pinch of comedy mixed with a kind of search for self-knowledge. The film begins by introducing the one who will be the villain of the entire story. The galactic assassin known as Gorr, the “butcher”, who wants the extinction of the gods. In fact, behind all the makeup and special effects of the representative of evil is a vigorous and potent Christian Bale. Already the veteran of the MCU, Chris Hemsworth, once again playing Thor, muscular and funny, being a reference to demystify the Olympian figure, is the one who needs to be at the forefront of the fight against Gorr.

Hemsworth himself, when analyzing the character’s image in “Avengers: Endgame” classifies her as “a very confused and lost version of Thor”. One can agree with the actor, also noting that the character is better at the end of the film than at the beginning, “but still doesn’t know who he is or what his place is in the universe”.

This seems to have been the motto for the new stage in the life of the thunder god, “who needs to seek and take some time for himself.” Now, in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, to combat the threat that arises, he asks for the help of “King Valkyrie”, in the skin of Tessa Thompson; Korg, played by the film’s director himself, the New Zealander Taika Waititi; and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who comes to life with Natalie Portman’s talent and grace. For action and adventure lovers, there are fights, lightning, thunder and some confrontations. Comedy and romance seekers also have their moments of happiness. Hilarious scenes run from the beginning to the end of the plot, making it impossible not to perceive a latent humanity in the mythological figure of Thor. It is not for nothing that his ex-girlfriend appears, human and fragile, but who gains strength when wielding the magical hammer of the god of thunder, Mjolnir. With that, she becomes the Mighty Thor, at the same time that, humanly, she fights against a disease that is draining her strength and compromising her survival.

During the almost two hours of film Taika Waititi seems to have decided to bet on the elements that transform Thor into a being that unites complexity and simplicity in the same body. He who was once an arrogant and impulsive prince banished from Asgard by his father Odin. Now he ends up facing Zeus himself, presented as a hilarious figure in the plot, played by a good-natured, joking and obese Russell Crowe. The moment of confrontation between the two even has a spicy scene with a naked Thor facing the mighty Zeus.

Since having to leave Asgard, Thor has begun to experience tremendous growth and loss. He was haunted by the belief that “anyone he loves will meet certain death.” And in this new episode of its saga, this maxim is more than present, again. In short, the return to action flirts more with the lame comedy of predictable jokes than the reflective performance of a mythological being with superhero powers.



