Luis Suárez reveals offers from Brazil and says why he refused them all: ‘I discarded them from the beginning’

Free on the market since your contract came to an end with Madrid’s athletic, Luis Suarez said he received offers from Brazilian clubs.

However, the Uruguayan striker revealed in an interview with ESPN from Argentina that discarded all these offers.

“No, I ruled out from the beginning the possibilities of the teams (from Brazil) that called me. Argentina, River calling me, was an extra motivation, it’s closer to Uruguay. Brazil is further away. There are many more games. I’m very family. They play a lot of games, they’re never homethat also slowed me down a bit,” said Suárez, who remains focused on working in Europe, aged 35.

“I still haven’t made a decision (about the future). The market in Europe has just opened, there are options.”

He was close to River Plate, but said that the team’s fall in the round of 16 of Libertadores to Vélez weighed on the decision to withdraw. And who confirmed the drop in business was the Uruguayan himself.

In an interview with the newspaper ovationthe scorer revealed that he was negotiating with the millionairebut not participating in the rest of the South American competition made him give up going to the Monumental de Núñez.

“I was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for Libertadores. It was a dream I had to win a cup in South America. As River was left out, this possibility was ruled out.“, he stated.

The former striker Madrid’s athleticwhich has been free on the market since it was not renewed in Spain, took the opportunity to reveal some resentment with the National, club which he supports and was revealed. The attacker declared that he was not even sought by the Tricolor.

“I’m surprised that Nacional’s leaders didn’t even call me to find out about my situation.”

“A month and a half ago I declared that I was not going to leave Europe, but River insisted and insisted so much that I even considered it and there was a possibility. The player needs love. River was giving it to me and Nacional could have tried it“, he concluded.

At the weekend, River Plate returns to the field for the 7th round of the Argentine Championship. The team coached by Marcelo Gallardo will face the Godoy Cruzon Sunday (10), at 8:30 pm, at the Monumental de Núñez.