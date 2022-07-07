Matheus Pereira likes Botafogo and sees Luís Castro as a differential, but Al-Hilal asks for more than R$100 million

After Carlos Eduardoanother player who plays in Saudi Arabia is on the agenda of the Botafogo. Alvinegro made a proposal for Matheus Pereira, Al-Hilal midfielder. The Asian team, however, refused the numbers presented by Glorioso, as reported first by “Goal”.

+ Behind the scenes: Botafogo never left the race for Luís Henrique, negotiated directly with OM and surpassed Flamengo



The Brazilian, on the other hand, already liked what was presented to him. Matheus Pereira had a positive reaction to the proposal largely because of Luís Castro, a coach he admires and one of the men he considers most important for his career.

+ European window opened! Find out which are the 20 most expensive hires so far



The two worked together at Chaves, from Portugal, in the 2017-18 season. There, Matheus scored eight goals and gave five assists in 30 games and saw his career finally take off – before, he played infrequently at Sporting-POR and was more in the B team of the Lions.

Despite all the affection for the Portuguese coach and having considered Botafogo’s proposal, the other side of the negotiation did not even stop to hear any kind of business. Al-Hilal refused the proposal made by Glorioso and did not open conversations along the lines presented.

+ Botafogo forwards the purchase of Erison, the club’s top scorer in 2022



The Saudi team has pocketed 18 million euros to sign the player from West Bromwich-ING in 2021 and wants at least 20 million euros (R$ 110 million, at the current price) to negotiate him. The Brazilian has a contract until 2026.

The value, for example, is greater than anything that John Textor invested in the Botafogo team in the first window. In addition, it would make Matheus Pereira the most expensive signing in the history of Brazilian football, surpassing Gabigol (18 million euros).

+ Botafogo target, Carlos Eduardo is part of the select list of notes 10 alongside Neymar and Mbappé



Such figures are out of the question, despite the mutual admiration between Matheus and Luís Castro. The 26-year-old midfielder should remain a “distant dream” for the Alvinegro board.

Matheus Pereira scored three goals and provided 15 assists last season for Al-Hilal. The player stood out the most for West Bromwich-ING in 2020-21, with 12 goals and six assists in the Premier League.