Maverick and has incredible profit

Who could have imagined that such a belated sequel to Top Gun – Indomitable Acesan established classic of romantic dramas, could it surpass the revenue and even the audience of the original film?

Of course: it’s not about burying the beauty and essence so nostalgic and delicious of watching the good old top gun 1986, which until today maintains the Take My Breath Awayfrom the Berlin group, inseparable from his best scenes.

There are those who think that it would not even be worth investing in a ticket to check out the new work of Tom Cruise like Maverick, but the box office results are impressive: still in the midst of an insistent pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick reached what can be considered the international cinema walk of fame: surpassed the 1.1 billion dollar mark in the world cinematographic market.

Nowadays, when Marvel Studios productions achieve this feat with many of their titles, it remains even more difficult for the old film genres to captivate such a large audience.

And the surprises don’t stop there! In light of all this success, Maverick also established himself as a the highest grossing film starring Tom Cruisewhich has already been in resounding successes, such as the franchise Mission Impossible and oblivion.

Biggest career profit

But the story just keeps getting better! Cruise did not approve of the project for a sequel to the 1986 film and only accepted to participate for a salary of 12.5 million dollars, 10% of the box office and with gradual increases according to broken records.

If he didn’t imagine that the production would have such an amazing reception, at least he ensured that it wouldn’t go wrong, and to his own surprise ended up leaving with the biggest profit of his career and entered the hall of select artists to debut a film with such expressive revenue.

To this day, the leader of this podium is Zoë Saldañawho was in three billion-dollar productions: avatar (2009), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

