May has record cryptocurrency declarations, reveals Federal Revenue

According to new data released by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB), the month of May 2022 recorded a record in the number of statements from cryptocurrency investors in the country. The data is obtained by the municipality after the delivery of monthly data made by brokers and legal entities.

In Brazil, the cryptocurrency market moves millions daily, but with the drop in recent months, the volume at brokerages has felt the effects of a distrust of financial technology.

Since 2019, the RFB has gathered information from investors in the country through Normative Instruction 1,888/2019, which obliges investors and companies to report information with cryptocurrencies.

With market drop, female cryptocurrency investors reduce operations in Brazil

In the first five months of cryptocurrency trading at exchanges in Brazil, the behavior of female investors was different on several occasions. This is because, after registering a rise in the first two months, these investors began to abandon their operations from March onwards.

According to new data revealed by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in May 2022, only 12.2% of operations carried out in the country were conducted by women, a very different reality from the 16% seen in February of the same year.

With this drop, women reduce their operations in this market, at the lowest level recorded by the RFB since July 2021.

Regarding the % Value of Operations, women have decreased their participation since January, when they registered 15.3%, to 13.6% in May 2022.

May sets record for cryptocurrency declarations at the Federal Revenue and Bitcoin is the currency with the highest number of operations

In June 2022, the Federal Revenue released a drop in the declarations of Brazilians between January and April of that year, which indicated a similarity with the global low in interest in this market, which is not in a good phase of prices.

According to data from the Federal Revenue published now in July, referring to the month of May, the number rose again with the fall of the Terra cryptocurrency (LUNA), indicating that many investors realized their massive profits in the period.

In this month of a large number of declarations, the currency that received the highest value of operations was Tether (USDT), showing that investors sought to guarantee its value in Dollar.

Even so, the Bitcoin was the second highest value coin, although it was the one that recorded the most transactions in the month.

The RFB data was made available this week and helps show how Brazilians traded amid a global panic in the cryptocurrency market.