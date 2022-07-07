Meet some adult actors who play teen characters in series



WORLD – Popular in streaming, teen series are not always starring actors or actresses who are the age of their characters. Curious? Relax that Na Mira put together a list of some actors and actresses who, despite playing teenagers, are much “older” than they look.

Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”)



Asa Butterfield in “Sex Education” – Photo: Disclosure

In “Sex Education” actor Asa Butterfield plays Otis, a socially awkward teenager who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Although Otis is 16 years old in the series, Asa Butterfield is actually 25 years old.

Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale”)



Cole Sprouse in “Riverdale” – Photo: Disclosure

Controversial for showing “very grown up” teenage characters, Riverdale is made up of a fully adult cast. Despite playing teenager Jughead Jones, who is still in high school, Cole Sprouse is 29 years old.

Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”)



Sadie Sink as “Max” in Stranger Things – Photo: Playback / Netflix

One of the protagonists of the hit series “Stranger Things”, actress Sadie Sink, 20, plays Max Mayfield, a teenager who moved in season 2 to the quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Abigail Cowen (“Fate: The Winx Saga”)



Abigail Cowen as Bloom – Photo: Playback / Netflix

The Winx Club live-action “Fate: The Winx Saga” stars Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom in the production. The actress is 24 years old, while her character is only 16 years old.

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)



Zendaya as Rue in “Euphoria” – Photo: Disclosure / HBO

In “Euphoria”, Rue Bennett is a 17-year-old girl who has just been released from rehab after an overdose. Playing the protagonist of the series, Zendaya is 25 years old.

