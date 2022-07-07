meet the requirements of the latest public notice!

The next TRT PI contest (Regional Labor Court of the 22nd Region-PI) is about to be held and already has a defined organizing committee: Fundação Carlos Chagas (FCC).

In May, the director-general of the agency, Humberto Magalhães, commented on the new public notice, which was authorized to fill 19 positions in the Information Technology area.

In this matter you will find the requirements demanded in the last selection of the court, carried out in 2010. See details below:

TRT PI requirements

According to the latest public notice for the opening of the TRT PI contest (TRT 22), the requirements charged were as follows:

have Brazilian nationality or enjoy the prerogatives provided for in Decrees No. 70,391, of April 12, 1972, No. 70,436, of April 18, 1972 and in the Constitution of the Federative Republic of Brazil of 1988, article 12, paragraph 1;

be at least 18 (eighteen) years of age;

being up to date with electoral obligations;

to be up-to-date with Military Service duties, for male candidates;

not registering a criminal record, being in full exercise of their civil and political rights;

not be incompatible for new investiture in federal public office, under the terms set forth in article 137 of Law 8,112/90;

have physical and mental aptitude to perform the duties of the Position/Area/Specialty, according to article 14, sole paragraph, of Law 8.112/90.

Specifically, the requirements were:

Judicial Analyst – Judicial Area: Higher education diploma, at undergraduate level in Law, duly registered with the Ministry of Education.

Higher education diploma, at undergraduate level in Law, duly registered with the Ministry of Education. Judicial Analyst – Judicial Area – Specialty Execution of Orders: Higher education diploma, at undergraduate level in Law, duly registered with the Ministry of Education.

Higher education diploma, at undergraduate level in Law, duly registered with the Ministry of Education. Judicial Analyst – Administrative Area: Higher education degree in any area of ​​training, duly registered with the Ministry of Education.

Higher education degree in any area of ​​training, duly registered with the Ministry of Education. Judicial Analyst – Specialized Support Area – Information Technology Specialty: Higher education diploma, at undergraduate level, in the area of ​​Informatics, or higher education diploma, at undergraduate level, together with a certificate of a specialization course with at least 360 class hours in the area of ​​Informatics, recognized by the Ministry of Education.

Higher education diploma, at undergraduate level, in the area of ​​Informatics, or higher education diploma, at undergraduate level, together with a certificate of a specialization course with at least 360 class hours in the area of ​​Informatics, recognized by the Ministry of Education. Judicial Technician – Administrative Area: Certificate of completion of high school (former 2nd degree) or equivalent technical course, issued by an institution recognized by the Ministry of Education.

Certificate of completion of high school (former 2nd degree) or equivalent technical course, issued by an institution recognized by the Ministry of Education. Judicial Technician – Specialized Support Area – Information Technology Specialty: Certificate of completion of high school (former 2nd grade) plus a course with specific qualification in Information Technology with at least 200 class hours, or a technical course in the area of ​​information technology issued by an educational institution recognized by the Ministry of Education.

TRT PI contest summary (TRT 22)

Status: defined bank

Banking: FCC

Vacancies: to be determined

Positions: Analyst and Technician

Last contest: FCC, 2010

Link to the latest announcement

