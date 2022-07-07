Méliuz (CASH3) closes Alter brand of cryptocurrency services in August; see schedule – Money Times

O Méliuz (CASH3) reported that the brand Change Paymentstrading company crypto assets acquired in July last year, will be discontinued in August.

Alter is a fintech specialized in services for the purchase, sale and custody of cryptocurrencies.

According to Méliuz, Alter customers will have until July 28 to transfer their bitcoins and real to the Méliuz account free of charge, while deactivating the application and the cancellation of cards will take place on August 6th.

Méliuz has been working on the incorporation of Alter’s services since the acquisition. Migration takes place to further fill the ecosystem of the digital account of the company, launched at the beginning of the year and which represents the company’s advance in the financial services.

In addition to financial services, Méliuz offers cashback in online purchases, in the invoice and when using the Méliuz Cardwhich, like the account, is free and without annual fee.

If the Alter user does not want to migrate to Méliuz, he can transfer the bitcoins and reais to another preferred wallet, subject to the transfer fee.

Check out the schedule of the process of closing Alter’s operations:

June 6th

Disabling the opening of new accounts in Alter and disabling deposits via boleto.

Start of bitcoin transfer between Alter and Méliuz at zero cost.

Termination of Indicate and Earn from Alter.

Removal of the physical card request in the Alter app and the function of registering new Pix keys in Alter.

June 13

Turning off cashback in bitcoins for new purchases. Purchases with pending status will still drop.

July 7

Bitcoin and real deposits stop working.

Deactivation of the buy bitcoin function.

July 28

Bitcoin and BRZ withdrawal withdrawal.

august 6th

Application is deactivated along with its functionalities.

All cards are cancelled.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!