Minas Arena admits sharing gesture between Mineiro and Cruzeiro

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro and Mineiro will be able to discuss shared management of the stadium Commercial director of Minas Arena, Samuel Lloyd said this Wednesday (6), during his participation in the Superesportes podcast Interviewthat the concessionaire responsible for the administration of Mineiro is open to sharing the management of the stadium with Cruzeiro. Read more on the website: https://mg.superesportes.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Instagram – https://instagram.com/estadodeminas/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com Image: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA #Mineiro #MinasArena #Cruise #Supersports

” />

“Shared management has always been Minas Arena’s wish. If we look at the Minas Arena business plan, which was put in place by the state back then, it is intrinsic that we would have a master operator in our stadium. origin”, said the executive.

The statement comes amid controversy involving Cruzeiro and Minas Arena. Last month, Ronaldo – who bought 90% of the shares in Sociedade Anima (SAF) from the club – met with the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), to discuss the possibility of the club managing the stadium. The meeting, however, was not well received by Lloyd, who demanded Minas Arena’s participation at the debate table.

To supersports, the manager recalled, however, that the process for an eventual transition is quite complex and has peculiarities. “If Cruzeiro were the operator partner, it would have to operate Cruzeiro and Atltico games. It would not have the option of saying that Atltico will not play in Mineiro, for example. America is the same thing,” he warned.

“(The operator) assumes 100% of the responsibilities. Rights and duties of the concession contract. He has to have corrective maintenance. What responsibility do you take on when you are a master operator making the day to day work,” he explained.

“Subject for now”

For 2022, Cruzeiro and Minas Arena are close to closing an agreement to block game dates until the end of the season. An eventual shared management agreement, therefore, would begin to be negotiated for 2023. Lloyd believes that negotiations, if they actually go ahead, need to start this semester.

“This is a matter for the second semester (2022). For now. If there is interest on the part of Cruzeiro… We are managers of a public contract. If there is interest on the part of Cruzeiro, and we already declare that on our side, there was an interest in having operators”, guaranteed the leader.

On May 13, SAF formalized the creation of an executive board. Appointed as director of operations, Enrico Ambrogini, who held the same position at Valladolid, Ronaldo’s other club in Spain, was given responsibility for handling the stadium operation.

Contract between Minas Arena and Mineiro

Minas Arena is the consortium formed by the engineering companies Construcap, Egesa and HAP and has managed the Gigante da Pampulha since 2010, during the modernization works for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

As the report showed on April 4, the government of Minas Gerais has already transferred more than R$1 billion to the concessionaire since 2013 for the contract for the reconstruction and administration of Mineiro.