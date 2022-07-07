Mother who went viral after taking a revealing fall says she now receives ‘songs’ from various parts of the world – Metro World News Brasil

Katie Hannaford, 36, was embarrassed after her eight-year-old daughter convinced her to participate in the school race recently.

Shortly after the whistle blew, Katie tripped and fell headfirst into the grass in hilarious images shared on social media, as detailed by The Sun.

To make matters worse, the poor mother’s dress flew over her head – revealing her panties to shocked onlookers.

Fortunately, the owner of a utensil company saw the funny side – describing her situation as “hilarious”.

She said, “I’m not sporty at all, but [minha filha] kept begging me.”

“In the end, I agreed to the race – I knew I would finish last. I’m so clumsy, I’m always falling.”

“I showed my underwear, which is obviously embarrassing. Looking back, it’s hilarious—definitely the funniest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she detailed.

The video shared on Facebook already has more than 730 thousand views and ended up going viral.

Mother who went viral when she took a revealing fall says she now receives ‘songs’ from various parts of the world

And as detailed by the Extra website, with the situation, she has also been receiving calls from distant places such as Australia, Greece, Germany and Puerto Rico.

Also according to the information, the Englishwoman cannot leave the house, which is soon recognized by the scene she starred in. Check record:

Text with information from The Sun website