Motorola Edge 30: the 5G smartphone that will surprise you

It is not news that the internet and connectivity have impacted and changed the way we live today. With 5G technology, which promises an even more surprising speed in terms of online connection, all these processes tend to be even faster — and staying out is not an option. Therefore, nothing better than having devices prepared for the future, like the new Motorola Edge 30. Check it out.

(Source: Motorola/Disclosure)

Meet the new Motorola Edge 30 and its features

The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has the Snapdragon 788 G+ processor and supports 5G networks. To optimize this connection, it comes with Micron’s internal uMCP5 memory system, which combines lightning-fast memory and storage interfaces into a single component.

Thus, it easily accompanies the high speeds and large data volume of 5G networks, maintaining good performance and even increasing battery efficiency.

In this way, this combo ensures that you have up to 30% more processing speed, in addition to allowing you to play without lag and enjoy streaming videos on a stable connection.

All this is even better with the 4,020 mAh battery, which offers high durability so you don’t have to worry about recharging your phone all the time. In addition, when charging is needed, the Motorola Edge 30 has TurboPower charging.

(Source: Motorola/Disclosure)

We cannot fail to mention other important features that make the experience of being Edge complete. The smartphone has a display with pOLED technology and support for 144 Hz refresh rate, providing a perfectly smooth picture quality.

In addition to an immersive multi-dimensional audio system that fills the room with the help of Dolby Atmos speakers, there’s improved bass, clearer voice transmission and much more crystal-clear sound. Perfect for enjoying music and videos!

In the age of the internet, no one gives up taking a beautiful selfie. For this, the Motorola Edge 30 has a rear camera system with a 50 MP sensor and impeccable optical stabilization, allowing you to take amazing photos and videos even in low light environments, preventing the image from being blurry, so that the clicks are crisp and professional.

Undoubtedly, this is a very complete device that has come to revolutionize the market, with a beautiful, ultralight and thin design. Presenting a true mix of sophistication, modernity and first-rate technology. So don’t waste time: dare to be Edge!