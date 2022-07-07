Natalie Portman impresses fans with bare belly button and exposed crochet bra after exercise and diet for new ‘Thor’ – Monet

+



Actress Natalie Portman (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Natalie Portman impressed her fans and followers on social media by sharing on Instagram a photo in which she poses with her belly out and a crochet bra. The record was published by the 41-year-old celebrity during a publicity event for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022), a production starring her and actor Chris Hemsworth. The feature imposed on the artist an intense routine of physical exercises aimed at muscle gains.

“Today in Rome,” wrote Portman in the caption of the image, taken on the terrace of a building in the Italian capital.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Portman’s physical transformation for the new ‘Thor’ is justified by the production’s plot. The feature directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi shows scientist Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest in the first Marvel films, gaining the powers of the God of Thunder.

The actress spoke about her muscle gains for the film in an interview with American magazine Variety, comparing her recent efforts to her loss of nearly 10 kg for the filming of ‘Black Swan’ (2010) – a feature that won her an Oscar. for best actress in 2011.

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

The actress stated: “For ‘Black Swan’ I was asked to be as thin as possible. Now I’ve been asked to get as strong as possible. It’s an extraordinary challenge – and it’s also part of my state of mind as a woman.”

“I’ve definitely gotten stronger than I’ve ever been. You think, ‘this must be so different, walking around the world like that’. As a 1.60m woman, I don’t know if I’ll be called back again for a 1.80m role. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big.”

Natalie Portman in a scene from Black Swan (2010) (Photo: Disclosure)

Afterwards, the actress also confessed her joy in entertaining her children with the return to Marvel, now as a heroine. Portman is the mother of Amalia (5 years old) and Aleph (11 years old), born in her marriage to dancer Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied (Photo: Getty Images)

“I feel like I’m at a stage in my career where I’m trying to impress my kids. My 5 year old girl and my 11 year old boy were impressed with this process, they went to the set and saw me with the cape. It made everything even nicer. It’s very rare for my kids to say, ‘Please go to work!’ Usually the opposite happens.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ still counts in its cast with Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Cris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. Watch the work trailer: