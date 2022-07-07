Náutico hits with a midfielder leaning against Fabián Bustos at Santos for the rest of Serie B

Player, who already wore the Timbu shirt a few years ago, returns to win shooting and help the Pernambuco team to recover in the second division

O Nautical is not at a good time of the season. On the edge of the Z-4, Timbu is two points from the relegation zone in Serie B, after beating Novorizontino 3-1 at home, and having managed to feel more relieved. And, for the rest of the year, the Pernambuco team will still have many challenges until they can calm down in the table.

With Série B close to halfway through, Timbu will have an important reinforcement for the course of the year. After weeks of negotiation, the Pernambuco team finally reached an agreement to bring back the steering wheel Jobson, which belongs to Santos. He was outside of coach Fabián Bustos’ plans and will be loaned to Náutico until the end of the year.

According to journalist Lucas Musetti, from UOL, Náutico will pay a part of the midfielder’s salary, who was in Timbu between 2017 and 2018. At Peixe, he wasn’t even acting and was training separately.

“Jobson is excited about returning to Náutico. The steering wheel trained at separate times at CT Rei Pelé and wanted to compete again. The idea is to prove its worth in Serie B to reintroduce himself to Santos in 2023 on another level”, highlighted the journalist who covers Santos by UOL.

At 26, Jobson returns to Náutico after four years. Since then, he has also defended RB Brasil, in Paulistão in 2019, until arriving at Santos in the same year. Among the highlights, the midfielder was part of the Brazilian runner-up squad in his first year in Vila, and participated more often in the finalist campaign of Libertadores, in 2020-21.