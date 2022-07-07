New features of boleto finder and payments via PIX are launched

Some updates were announced by the Nubank for customers who want more convenience when making payments. The first is Pix Recurrent, which makes it possible to carry out recurring monthly transfers through the central bank. The second is a ticket finder.

If you want to know more about how the Nubank’s new featuresjust keep reading this article.

New features for payment via PIX are offered to Nubank customers

The Pix-related feature will initially only be available “to a small portion of the clientele”. However, all Brazilian fintech users will eventually receive it, albeit gradually.

To use the function, an individual or legal entity must choose specific payments to be sent automatically using Pix. The bank’s goal is to automate routine transactions and save time. Nubank’s “Payment Assistant” menu will include the Recurring Pix, and there will also be the option to cancel automatic operations, if necessary.

“The Recurring Pix is ​​another innovation that we are implementing in our digital accounts and PJs so that they have even more time to dedicate themselves to other activities and have the guarantee that their transfers will be completed safely and punctually”, said the Managing Director of the Nubank, Arthur Valadao.

ticket finder

The second innovation facilitates the identification of tickets that have already been used or that the user still has to pay. In addition, a notification will be sent to the customer whenever a new payment document is made in their CNPJ or CPF.

The feature will also be available in the “Payment Assistant” option and can be used for different types of billing, except for consumer bills such as water, internet and electricity, for example.

Finally, all these features were created for the user to have more convenience during the day to day of their financial life. After all, the financial operating system is becoming increasingly automated and institutions are following and adapting to this trend.