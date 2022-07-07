Nominated by Pezzolano, Cipriano is ‘palavrado’ with Cruzeiro

photo: AFP / POOL / Sascha Steinbach Shakhtar’s Marquinhos Cipriano is on his way to Cruzeiro

Bureaucratic details separate Marquinhos Cipriano from Cruzeiro. The 23-year-old forward, revealed by So Paulo, has already said “yes” to Raposa’s loan offer for a season. He will suspend his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk to arrive in Belo Horizonte free of charge.

“Everything is already worded. In the next few days, everything will be confirmed and then he will embark to sign”, recognizes a person close to Marquinhos Cipriano, in contact with the column. The negotiation between the parties was first revealed by the journalist Andr Hernan.

Cipriano was requested by Paulo Pezzolano, delighted with the athlete’s versatility – he has played as a winger, midfielder and full-back since he was bought by Shakhtar in 2018.

And Cruzeiro can get along very well with Cipriano. that his contract with Shakhtar ends in exactly one year and, as of January, he can sign a pre-contract with anyone interested. Including Cruise. That is, the loan can become a definitive business in a few months.

Detail: Shakhtar turned down an offer of 1.5 million euros from Sion, the Swiss club where Cipriano played on loan last season. Now, you run a huge risk of being penniless.