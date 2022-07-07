Nubank is among the most sustainable companies in Brazil, says ranking

Nubank announced that it was ranked 20th in the Merco Responsibility ESG Ranking, among the 100 most responsible companies in Brazil in 2021.

Nubank, created in 2013, understands that to help people take control of their financial lives, it needs to do so in a sustainable way. That’s why it’s critical to follow your ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda, as this has a real and lasting impact on clients’ lives and society at large.

And so, Nubank recently announced that it was in 20th place in the Merco Responsibility ESG Ranking, among the 100 most responsible companies in Brazil in 2021. In the last edition, Nubank was in 47th. In other words, the company had a jump of 27 positions in just one year. Below, check out the details.

Nubank is the 20th most sustainable company in Brazil

In the specific ranking of financial institutions, Nubank ranked 3rd. The result points to an increase of 3 positions also in this cut.

According to Christianne Canavero, Director of ESG, “ESG within Nubank is part of our culture, our business and our way of acting. The ranking result demonstrates that we are on the right path.”

In 2022, for the first time the Merco Ranking made a division between environmental, social and governance aspects. And Nubank also stood out in these 3 lists. In the item “environment” (E), Nubank was in 17th position; in “internal environment, customers and society” (S), it ranked 33rd; and in “ethics and governance” (G), Nu reached the 17th position in the ranking.

The ESG responsibility ranking

In short, the 8th edition of the Merco ranking of ESG responsibility did several interviews with 5 stages of evaluation, to arrive at its final list. Nubank rose, from 2019 to 2020, from 49th to 47th place, ahead of technology giants.

In addition, the index is composed of the evaluation of the Merco monitor board of directors, as well as subject matter experts. Such as financial analysts, journalists, members of NGOs and consumer associations.

Furthermore, this is the first ESG monitor in the world to be audited, in which the monitoring and verification of the process and results undergo an independent review by KPMG, in accordance with the ISAE 3000 standard.

Finally, 5 values ​​are considered when evaluating the performance of companies: ethical behavior, transparency and good governance, responsibility towards employees, commitment to the environment and climate change, and contribution to the community.

Image: Jo Galvao / shutterstock.com