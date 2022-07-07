Nubank’s campaign with Emicida receives attacks on social networks

Netizens complained about the rapper’s choice as a poster boy and also showed their disappointment with the Nubank campaign. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

This morning (7), Nubank’s campaign with Emicida was bombarded on social media with attacks. Netizens complained about the rapper’s choice as a poster boy and showed their disappointment with the campaign.

The reason for the dissatisfaction is simple: fintech generated expectations in its customers with #PodeAcreditar and many expected an announcement of new services, tools and even a limit increase. However, users received a motivational video starring singer Emicida in response. Continue reading and understand the case better.

With the theme “The future happens one step at a time. Believe it”, Nubank continues the concept started in 2021 about choices for the future and has a strong name to star in the action: the artist Emicida is the protagonist of the first piece that is rocked by the success of the artist “Levanta e Anda ”.

The film reports that “at the beginning of his career, Emicida saw two girls listening to his stereo on the bus. Nobody knew him back then, but it was at that moment that he never stopped believing. Since then, he’s been moving forward – one step at a time. Can believe.”

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

However, the motivational story did not please netizens and fintech customers, who expressed their dissatisfaction on social media. What caused the most strangeness among users of social networks is that Emicida has already declared that it is against capitalism. Check out some comments below:

Image: Facebook

Image: Facebook

Image: Facebook

Image: YouTube

Image: YouTube

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

The newsroom of Seu Digital Credit contacted Nubank’s advisory, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

Image: Disclosure / Nubank