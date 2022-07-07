One of the most brutal and effective thrillers in movie history is on Netflix

Evil takes on the most diverse forms in societies around the planet, and the illegal production and consumption of narcotics is undeniably one of the best known, whether in the noisy neighborhood of the poor suburb of any megalopolis or extending its tentacles over lost villages in the corners of rich and poor countries, where it seduces the most vulnerable populations with its false promises of large and apparently easy gains, especially young men with limited education, almost always black. The perfect setting for the outbreak of episodes of violence, in which gangs face the police on an equal footing, relying on the war apparatus they obtain through arms trafficking — not to mention the endless war between factions that fight each other for dominance. of astonishingly profitable outlets —, the purchase and sale of drugs feeds a market that moves around 900 billion dollars a year worldwide, corresponding to 1.5% of the world’s GDP or a third of everything that the Brazil produces over twelve months.

It is impossible to dissociate violence and trafficking, and in this particular “Sicario: Land of No People” (2015) is a good contribution of cinema to the debate on the omnipresence and omnipotence of trafficking. In the prologue, the film by Denis Villeneuve, one of the most sophisticated directors in the film industry of our time, makes it clear that he has no intention of taking it easy. Taylor Sheridan’s script mentions a house under whose walls are hidden more than three dozen corpses, all of people involved in some proportion with the delinquency of modalities of delinquency related to drug trafficking – clients who never paid their debts, traffickers who let themselves be caught too easily and, of course, police officers who did not acquiesce in crime. Villeneuve registers this passage with the usual brilliance, suggesting that this is a war that has little to do with any protocol of conduct, nor any moral qualms in the management of the business. Bigwigs from other gangs top the list, followed closely by traitors, which shows that loyalty is one of the most expensive values ​​in the business.

Sicarii, the Roman-killing zealots who invaded Judea in 6 BC, gave way to the hired assassins of Mexico today. It is against them that FBI agent Kate Macy fights, and in the opening sequence Emily Blunt proves to be skillful enough to lead the story, at first glance just another production of macho cinema, as is also the case of “Darkest Hour” ( 2012), by Kathryn Bigelow. Macy’s performance in the mission grants her the prestige that every police officer dreams of and she is called to take part in the task force that aims to capture a drug dealer somewhere in the American territory closest to the neighboring country and make him respond. to an interrogation in the United States. Surrounded by two mysterious men, Matt, played by Josh Brolin, and Alejandro, played by Benicio Del Toro, she begins to believe that there is something very suspicious about her colleagues as the operation fails in every detail.

The director keeps the narrative in this tenuous thread of suspense and action, preferring to focus on what happens from this lucubration of his protagonist, who may just be paranoia, and leaving something loose in his composition. You don’t get exactly what each of these types represents in the plot until the big twist. Another sign that in Villeneuve nothing is obvious.

Movie: Sicario: No Man’s Land

Direction: Denis Villeneuve

Year: 2015

Genres: Suspense/Crime

Note: 9/10