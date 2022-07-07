Outlook Lite, for simpler Android phones, will arrive soon – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

In addition to computers, Microsoft offers the Outlook for cell phones and tablets. But now the company is gearing up to launch a cost-effective version of the email app for simpler android phones: O Outlook Lite. That’s what a release calendar from the company behind Windows points out.

Outlook Lite should offer a more cost-effective experience than Microsoft’s email app (Image: Ed Hardie/Unsplash)

The details were confirmed in the roadmap from Microsoft 365. As per the schedule, the Android app will bring the “key benefits of Outlook in a smaller app with fast performance to low-end devices”. The app should still work on “any network”, suggesting that it shouldn’t consume too much data.

The calendar gives other details about the app. In terms of availability, Microsoft says that Outlook Lite will be released worldwide. In addition, the app is scheduled to be released to everyone in July 2022, indicating that its debut tends to happen in the next few days.

But what will change between Outlook and Outlook Lite?

A Microsoft help page gave more details about the app. “Outlook Lite currently only supports personal Outlook, Hotmail, Live, and MSN accounts and does not support using work or school accounts.” Compatibility with other services like Gmail will be released in the future.

Another limitation is the number of registered accounts. The document states that “Outlook Lite currently supports adding and using only one email account” – but an expansion of the feature will be released in the future. The same is said for dark mode and event reminders.

“Synchronizing Outlook contacts with device contacts is not available in Outlook Lite,” they stated.

Meanwhile, the conventional version of Outlook is available in the app stores. Check out the download links below:

Downloading is free.

With information: Microsoft (1 and 2) and The Verge