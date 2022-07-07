Pain Hustlers | Chris Evans Joins Emily Blunt In Netflix Thriller

According to Deadline, the star of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evansis currently in final negotiations to star alongside Emily Blunt in the upcoming Netflix thriller drama titled Pain Hustlers. This marks Evans’ latest collaboration with Netflix after the next thriller of action of the Russo Brothers, hidden agent. Production is expected to begin in August this year.

Pain Hustlers will be directed by David Yates from a script written by Wells Tower. The channel notes that the project is being described as something akin to The big bet and Cheating in terms of tone. Netflix officially acquired the global rights to the project for around $50 million in May.

“The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a high school dropout who dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter,” says the synopsis. “Liz gets a job at a bankrupt pharmaceutical startup in a yellowed mall in Central Florida. Her charm, courage and determination catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.”

Pain Hustlers does not yet have a scheduled release date.