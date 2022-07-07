Palmeiras breaks more records and has Ron as a symbol of historic phase in Libertadores | palm trees

Owner of the best campaign in the history of the competition so far, Verdão reached the ninth victory in a row, isolating itself as a record holder in the question – the number considers the final of the last edition, against Flamengo. The record, until then eight victories, was shared with five other teams.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Rony, once again, had a remarkable night of Libertadores. Author of two goals and an assist, he was elected the best on the field, largely because of his great bicycle kick. The number 10 is an example of this historic sequence of Palmeiras in the competition, current two-time champion and in the search for the third in a row.

The victory over Cerro guaranteed Verdão in the quarterfinals to face Atlético-MG. For having a better campaign, Palmeiras decides the spot in the semifinal at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The games will be in the weeks of the 3rd and 10th of August.

1 of 2 Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño Libertadores — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño Libertadores — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Palmeiras became the only Brazilian team to play in the quarterfinals of Libertadores for five consecutive years.

Verdão comes in a sequence of seven consecutive participations in the international competition. After being eliminated in the 2016 group stage and in the 2017 round of 16, the team has reached at least the quarter-finals since 2018.

According to the Spy Statistician, from the geGrêmio had the same current series as Verdão and also played the phase four consecutive times, on two occasions: in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998 and then in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Best moments: Palmeiras 5 x 0 Cerro Porteño for the round of 16 of the Libertadores da América

best attack in history

With 33 goals scored in eight games, Palmeiras equaled their own mark in 2020 and that of Flamengo, last year, as the most positive attack in Libertadores history.

With at least two more games to play in the competition, Verdão can isolate themselves in the matter and expand the advantage of the powerful offensive sector, which has an impressive average of four goals per game.

2 of 2 Palmeiras fans against Cerro Porteño — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Palmeiras fans against Cerro Porteño — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Ron left Pele behind

With the two goals scored this Wednesday, Rony entered the top-10 of Brazilian goalscorers in the history of Libertadores. In addition, he isolated himself as the top scorer of Palmeiras in the tournament with 18 goals.

Luizão: 29 goals

Gabigol: 27 goals

Fred and Palhinha: 25 goals

Celio Taveira: 22 goals

Jairzinho: 21 goals

Guilherme, Ricardo Oliveira and Bruno Henrique: 19 goals

Marcelinho Carioca, Sérgio João, Tita and Rony: 18 goals

The number 10, thus, left behind great names in Brazilian football, such as Pelé and Zico, who were tied with him at 16.

Palmeiras is two games away from becoming the most unbeaten team in Libertadores. With the victory over Cerro, Verdão reached 16 games without being defeated in the competition. The record belongs to Atlético-MG, with 18 games without defeats.

Galo, by the way, will be Palmeiras’ opponent in the fight for a spot in the semifinals of the competition. If not defeated in both games, Verdão not only advances to the next stage but also equals the rival’s unbeaten series.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

“It was a ball for Palmeiras”, celebrates Bocca | The Voice of the Crowd

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧