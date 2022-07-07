Porsche 911 is covered with paint capable of absorbing more than 99% of light; see the result

The Porsche 911 has been one of the most iconic sports cars since its official launch in 1963 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. One of the units of the model gained a more “camouflaged” look in Japan, with the entire body covered in Musou Black paint.

By way of comparison, while acrylic black ink can absorb around 94% of visible light, Musou Black goes further, with an absorption rate of 99.4%. The final result can be seen in the video below:

publicity

Who was responsible for the unusual idea was the folks at Pit One Customs, who started by covering the 911 in gloss black followed by several layers of Musou Black. At the end of the line, the stealthier look is sure to turn heads on the streets.

It is worth remembering that the ink used in the project is derived from the famous Vantablack, which can absorb even more light (99.96%). However, this is only intended for more specific uses, such as for companies in the aerospace industry, for example.

Via: Techeblog

See too:

Most expensive model in history

Speaking of Porsche, the German automaker has just launched its most expensive vehicle so far, the 963. The model is a new racing prototype with powerful specifications: a 4.6-liter V8 engine powered by dual turbochargers, an electric motor and an adapted 7-speed gearbox. to the slopes.

The idea behind the project is to help the company conquer the highest place on the podium in endurance racing, remembering that Porsche has won the ’24 hours of Le Mans’ 19 times, one of the most traditional events in the category.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!