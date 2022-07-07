Prime Day 2022: Amazon unveils main offers for the third edition of the event in Brazil

Amazon’s main discount date, Prime Day is back for its third edition in Brazil. The event for Prime subscribers will last for 48 hours and will begin at midnight on July 12th. Now, Amazon has released the main offers, which will cover all categories and have free shipping with no minimum value per order. Among the highlights are 50% in Fashion, Alcoholic Beverages and Books, in national and international titles; up to 40% off Amazon Devices, Smart Home and Beauty; up to 35% discount on Computers and IT, Electronics and Technology and Kitchen; up to 30% off Home, Food and Beverage, Baby, Toys and Games, Stationery and Office, Pet Shop, Garden and Swimming Pool, Automotive and Musical Instruments; up to 25% off Personal and Home Care and Building Tools and Materials; up to 20% off Sports & Adventure, CD & Vinyl and DVD & Blu-ray; and discounts on Video Games. “Prime members deserve the best and that’s exactly what we’re offering them – deals and products in every category this Prime Day.”











Jamil Ghani







Vice President of Amazon Prime

Amazon will also have a special store called “Apoie Pequenos Negócios” as an opportunity for Brazilian consumers to contribute to small business owners. Until July 21, 15% of sales made there will also be destined for CUFA (Central Única das Favelas). “We will continue to invest and innovate to bring even more convenience, a wider selection of products and entertainment so that Prime continues to be of great value to members. In Brazil, Amazon Prime includes fast, unlimited free nationwide shipping on millions of products shipped by Amazon, with no minimum purchase amount, and access to exclusive offers on Amazon.com.br. Plus, it offers award-winning movies and series on Prime Video, unlimited access to hundreds of eBooks and magazines with Prime Reading, over two million songs and podcasts on Amazon Music for Prime members, free games with Prime Gaming, plus a subscription. (sub)monthly on Twitch.”











Daniel Mazini







President of Amazon in Brazil Amazon.com.br will also present Prime Day Estúdio, an action that creates a box-shaped studio on the facade of Shopping Center 3, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. From there, two lives will be broadcast a day, always at 12:30 pm and 6:30 pm, on the retailer’s official YouTube channel. The space will be open to the public from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, on July 12 and 13. The company will also provide around 6,000 temporary employees, allocated among the 12 distribution centers and five delivery stations throughout Brazil, to support the operation and be able to deliver the largest number of packages nationally on time.

Throughout the 48 hours of Prime Day 2022, there will be different types of promotions. The “Wow Offer!” will grace limited quantity products for 6 hours. The “Lightning Offer” will last 12 hours and will also have limited quantity products – the customer will be able to follow the quantity of items available in these two options. To top it off, the “Prime Day Offer” will include deep discounts that last 24 or 48 hours, while supplies last. Check out below the preview of the news that Amazon will make available on the day.

It is worth remembering that new subscribers to the Amazon Prime program have 30 days free. You can make the contract at this link. So, did you like the preview of the offers for Prime Day 2022? Comment with us!

