Prime Day 2022: This year’s 6 most wanted products

O Prime Day 2022 is coming with exclusive offers for Amazon Prime subscribers. The event will take place on July 12th and 13th, and promises discounts on more than 30 categories, such as books, home products, Amazon devices, electronics and more.

This will be the 3rd edition of the event here in Brazil, and TecMundo will provide full coverage during the 2 days of the event. But until the date arrives, we separate the 6 gadget that our public most wants to see in promotion of the event. We still don’t know if they will be among the offers, but expectations are high.

Echo Dot 4th Generation

The 4th Generation Echo Dot connects the alexa with your routine. Its compact design fits neatly into small spaces, and the directional audio design ensures more balanced bass and clear vocals.

The 4th Generation Echo Dot connects the alexa with your routine. Its compact design fits neatly into small spaces, and the directional audio design ensures more balanced bass and clear vocals.

with this smart speaker You’ll be able to voice command to play music, manage smart home devices, and even make voice calls with friends and family who have compatible devices.

You can still make your routine easier using the voice command to add items to lists, create events and reminders, listen to news and more.

Echo Show 10

A virtual assistant designed to move with you. It has a 10.1-inch screen, 13 MP camera, integrated Alexa and is full of features. Easily control your smart home.

The Echo Show also connects Alexa to your routine, but this time with a HD screen. The display is designed to move with you, whether you’re on a video call or following a recipe as you cook.

The device also allows you to control your smart home by voice command, monitor your home with the integrated camerawatch your favorite productions on Amazon Prime Video and display your photos on your home screen.

Fire TV Stick

Enjoy fast, Full HD streaming. Includes Alexa voice remote with on/off and volume buttons. Make your TV smart with Amazon’s Fire Stick TV.

In a single remote control you simplify your streaming experience with on and off buttons, volume and quick launch of some applications, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+.

The latest version of Fire TV Stick has improved sound clarity for a better experience. Plus, you can use the voice command remote with Alexa and find content quickly, all from a simple, intuitive menu.

Kindle Paperwhite

Model with 6.8″ screen, thinner bezels, adjustable light temperature, up to 10 weeks battery life and 20% faster page turn.

Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect choice for anyone who loves to read and wants to enjoy the Prime Day 2022. It’s thin, light and easy to carry, making it ideal for reading your favorite books anytime. In a single recharge, this Kindle battery lasts up to 10 weeks.

The device is waterproof, so you can take it to relax in different places, like on the beach, pool or in the bathtub. Another setting that makes all the difference is the color temperature for your screen, you can choose from white light to warmer amber tones.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Smartband

How about taking advantage of Prime Day 2022 to take care of your health? O Mi Band 6 It has an SpO2 sensor, as well as a 24-hour heart rate monitoring. the clock still accompanies 30 different activities, using the Mi Wear app, and detects 6 activities.

How about taking advantage of Prime Day 2022 to take care of your health? O Mi Band 6 It has an SpO2 sensor, as well as a 24-hour heart rate monitoring. the clock still accompanies 30 different activities, using the Mi Wear app, and detects 6 activities.

The 1.5” touchscreen has brilliant crisp graphics, with a screen that is 40% larger than the previous version. the clock is waterproof and its battery lasts about 2 weeks.

Smart Lamp Wi-Fi Positive Smart Home

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this smart lamp allows you to use voice command to turn your light on and off. Just insert your light bulb into a standard socket, download the Positivo Casa Inteligente app, connect to a Wi-Fi network and start using it.

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this smart lamp allows you to use voice command to turn your light on and off. Just insert your light bulb into a standard socket, download the Positivo Casa Inteligente app, connect to a Wi-Fi network and start using it.

With the Positivo lamp you will be able to control your home remotely from anywhere and at any time, or even create routines and program the best time to turn the light on and off.

Another adjustment you can make is color temperature and intensity, switching between cool white light or warm white light.

Participate in Prime Day 2022

Interested in participating in the event and taking advantage of the offers that will take place on the 12th and 13th of July? So enjoy the free 30 days of Amazon Prime and keep an eye on TecMundo’s coverage!