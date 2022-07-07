Proposal of R$ 162 million for Gabigol arrives at Flamengo and the forward’s future is announced by Marcos Braz

Flamengo’s board is active in the market in search of reinforcements, but it may lose one of the main players in the squad

Flamengo won and convinced by thrashing the tolima by 7 to 1 last Wednesday (6), by the Copa Libertadores de Americas, thus guaranteeing a spot in the next stage of the competition. But in the Brazilian Championship, in eighth place with 21 points, the Rubro-Negra team has been lacking in terms of its squad.

the board of Dearest is active in the ball market and, even before the opening of the next transfer window, it has already closed with two strong reinforcements, namely Everton Chives and the chilean Arturo Vidal. And this Thursday (7), after the presentation of Scallionthe vice president of football, Marcos Brazanswered some questions from the journalist.

Among the issues were the interests of other teams in gabigolwho is one of the main players and top scorer in the squad red-black. Braz revealed during the interview that a team came to offer around 30 million euros, around BRL 162 million at the current price, but the board did not accept or negotiate.

It is worth noting that the Fenerbahcecommanded by Jorge Jesus, even made a proposal to try to hire the goalscorer. However, the initial onslaught was a contract through loan with a purchase option, which was promptly discarded by the More Dear.