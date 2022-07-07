public notice with 274 vacancies; see the main dates!

with the offer of 274 vacancies for the position of Technician in Information Technology in several specialties, the Banrisul contest (Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A) is published.
The event is organized by the Cebraspe bank and the initial remuneration reaches the value of BRL 4,240.94.
It is worth remembering that in order to apply for one of the vacancies, it is necessary for the candidate to have a Diploma, duly registered, of completion of higher education in any area of training, provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC).
In this article you will find the main dates of selection, according to the opening notice. See details below:
Click here and check out all the Direction courses!
Banrisul Contest: schedule
According to the Banrisul tender notice, the main dates are as follows:
- Application period and application fee waiver application period: 1 to 7/18/2022
- Consult the final status of the application for exemption from the registration fee: 8/2/2022
- Last day for payment of registrations: 8/3/2022
- Application of objective tests: 9/4/2022
- Individual consultation of the preliminary official feedback of the objective tests: 5 to 9/9/2022
- Publication of the preliminary official answers of the objective tests: 9/12/2022
- Publication of the final official answers and the final result in the objective tests: 9/30/2022
- Final result in objective tests and call for biopsychosocial assessment: 9/30/2022
Summary
- Situation: public notice published
- banking: Cebraspe
- vacancies: 274
- Positions:
- Information Technology Security Analyst
- Digital Transformation Analyst
- Systems development
- Management Information Technology
- Quality Assurance (QA) and Test Analyst
- Information Technology Infrastructure Support
- Mainframe Platform Support
- starting salaries: BRL 4,240.94
- Registrations: from 7/1 to 7/18
- Rate: BRL 173.00
- Evidences: 4/9
- Notice
Unlimited Subscription!
How about revolutionizing the way you study? Check out our UNLIMITED subscription and start your approval towards the edict of dreams! Are over 14,000 video lessons, over 13,000 PDF lessons, and over 600 courses for you! Will you want to miss this opportunity?
I can not lose!
Stay on top of all the news from the world of contests by following our channel News directionon Youtube.
Karina Gloria
Graduated in Journalism and post-graduated in Communications and Business Journalism at Universidade Estácio de Sá. She has worked in the areas of Communications Advisory, radio production and news portal writing.