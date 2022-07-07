public notice with 274 vacancies; see the main dates!

with the offer of 274 vacancies for the position of Technician in Information Technology in several specialties, the Banrisul contest (Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A) is published.

The event is organized by the Cebraspe bank and the initial remuneration reaches the value of BRL 4,240.94.

It is worth remembering that in order to apply for one of the vacancies, it is necessary for the candidate to have a Diploma, duly registered, of completion of higher education in any area of ​​training, provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

In this article you will find the main dates of selection, according to the opening notice. See details below:

Click here and check out all the Direction courses!

Banrisul Contest: schedule

According to the Banrisul tender notice, the main dates are as follows:

Application period and application fee waiver application period: 1 to 7/18/2022

Consult the final status of the application for exemption from the registration fee: 8/2/2022

Last day for payment of registrations: 8/3/2022

Application of objective tests: 9/4/2022

Individual consultation of the preliminary official feedback of the objective tests: 5 to 9/9/2022

Publication of the preliminary official answers of the objective tests: 9/12/2022

Publication of the final official answers and the final result in the objective tests: 9/30/2022

Final result in objective tests and call for biopsychosocial assessment: 9/30/2022

Summary

Situation: public notice published

public notice published banking : Cebraspe

: Cebraspe vacancies : 274

: 274 Positions : Information Technology Security Analyst Digital Transformation Analyst Systems development Management Information Technology Quality Assurance (QA) and Test Analyst Information Technology Infrastructure Support Mainframe Platform Support

: starting salaries : BRL 4,240.94

: BRL 4,240.94 Registrations : from 7/1 to 7/18

: from 7/1 to 7/18 Rate : BRL 173.00

: BRL 173.00 Evidences : 4/9

: 4/9 Notice

Unlimited Subscription!

How about revolutionizing the way you study? Check out our UNLIMITED subscription and start your approval towards the edict of dreams! Are over 14,000 video lessons, over 13,000 PDF lessons, and over 600 courses for you! Will you want to miss this opportunity?

I can not lose!

Stay on top of all the news from the world of contests by following our channel News directionon Youtube.