Public server is suspended after mining cryptocurrencies at work

A public servant from Marília, in the interior of São Paulo, received a suspension for mining cryptocurrencies in the work environment. The case was caught in 2021, when city hall inspectors identified a somewhat strange situation in the server’s work environment.

Programmer and electrician at the Municipal Department of Water and Sewage of Marília, he is regarded by his colleagues as a good professional, who helps whenever called upon. In addition, he carried out his activities in a small room, considered unhealthy even by the local work safety technician, which led him to install an air conditioner on his own.

It should be noted that cryptocurrency mining is an essential activity for the functioning of public networks, ensuring their security and validating transactions.

Municipal servant tried to defend himself from accusations

Accused of illegally mining cryptocurrencies, the server was spotted by city hall computer technicians, who saw screens on their computer that referred to the possible mining practice.

In the absence of the server, they turned on their computer and caught programs on their computer that are used in this process, filming the entire inspection action and presenting them to superiors.

In his defense, the electrician responded to a lawsuit filed in his case, saying that the inspection was illegal, since it was carried out in his absence, that is, it would not be clear that he would be responsible for practicing the strange activity.

Colleagues called to testify on the case praised the server and said that his conduct was always that of a good professional, helpful, and that he never practiced anything in disagreement with his position. The commission that analyzed the administrative process also verified that he had no record that discredited his conduct.

Public servant accused of mining cryptocurrencies was almost fired

After the investigation of the case, in conversations with several employees of the city hall of Marília, the commission that judged the case reached a decision.

According to them, the evidence that the server mined cryptocurrencies, using energy from work, is abundant. Thus, he could be fired for using public goods for personal gain.

“There is plenty of documentary evidence in the case file (photos and recordings) that demonstrate, without any doubts, that the accused server used a computer and the Municipality’s electrical energy to carry out an activity that is foreign to his service (cryptocurrency mining) for personal gain.”

However, as he has a good record, has always helped and is at the end of his career, waiting to retire, the committee thought it reasonable not to fire him. In this way, the server received a 90-day suspension sentence for the alleged fraudulent practice, a decision published in the Official Gazette of Marília this Thursday (7).

The case draws attention as it is one of the first reports of public servants accused of stealing energy to mine cryptocurrencies in the country.