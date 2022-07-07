R$ 12 million are on the agenda at Palmeiras and Leila has negotiations underway to sell the striker to Portuguese football

With a show by Gustavo Gómez and Rony – who finally scored his goal on a bicycle – Palmeiras beat Cerro Porteño 5-0 at Allianz Parque, and will be Atlético Mineiro’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América; Breno Lopes also left his mark on the match. The confrontation between the Paulistas against the Mineiros will start at Mineirão in early August and the decisive duel will take place in São Paulo the following week.

The good news for Palmeiras fans doesn’t stop there. Verdão is about to get rid of a striker that is not in coach Abel Ferreira’s plans for the future: Ivan Angulo. Hired by Alexandre Mattos, the Colombian did not succeed at Verdão and has already been loaned to some clubs, including Cruzeiro and Botafogo, in Brazil, in addition to Portimonense, from Portugal.

The Portuguese liked the striker. So much so that after the athlete’s loan expires on June 30, Portimonense’s board is already negotiating with Leila Pereira the extension of the Colombian’s contract. Conversations are progressing well, but the values ​​of the negotiations are what holds up the agreement so far.

According to the Torcedores.com portal, Palmeiras intends to sell the player. Portimonense, however, considers the value for the acquisition of the economic rights of the 24-year-old Colombian to be high.. The idea of ​​the board is to get an amount close to what was spent, however the Portuguese consider the amount of the operation high and do not consider paying this amount. Regardless of what happens in the conversations, it is certain that the athlete is outside the plans of Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff.