Red Bull stresses importance of halo in Zhou’s crash – Formula 1 News

Guanyu Zhou’s terrifying beat left a Chinese man upside down in England (Photo: Reproduction)

The British GP was marked by the very strong accidents of Alex Albon and Guanyu Zhou. The Alfa Romeo Chinese driver was touched by George Russell’s car right at the start and hurled into the tire barrier. C42 #24 still dragged a few meters upside down on the track. A terrifying scene, and a pilot again saved by the halo. After all, Zhou was unharmed.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko has had his issues with the imposition of the halo on Formula 1 cars. However, after analyzing the state of Guanyu’s car, he changed his mind.

“We haven’t seen detailed footage for a long time, which is usually a sign that something bad is happening,” he said, in an interview with Servus TV. “But then we got the message that it wasn’t too bad,” he added.

Image clearly shows the car being supported by the halo, without the Santo Antônio (Photo: Reproduction)

“You have to say it’s really thanks to Halo. There would be no way Zhou could survive without him. But it also shows how well the FIA ​​is developing safety,” he continued.

Marko also explains that the entity responsible for F1 always takes quick action to prevent accidents from happening in the future. This is thanks to the advancement of technology, according to him.

“We cannot talk about a sensitive point here, as each accident is different. The FIA ​​reacts very quickly. What happened here will not happen again in the near future”, he opined.

“The statistics also show that like the last fatal accident was at Suzuka, where a car ended up under a crane,” Marko said, referring to Jules Bianchi’s fatal accident in 2015.

