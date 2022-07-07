Reforo do Cruzeiro, Lus Felipe reveals anxiety for debut

photo: Reproduction Twitter do Cruzeiro Luiz Felipe spoke for the first time as a Cruzeiro athlete

Defender Luis Felipe was announced this Wednesday (6th) as a new addition to Cruzeiro and sent a message to the fans. The 21-year-old athlete revealed some anxiety about his debut and highlighted his happiness for signing with Raposa until December 2024.

Even being confirmed as a reinforcement at the beginning of July, the defender will have to wait a few weeks to debut. The registration window in Brazilian football will only open on July 18th, that is, Luis Felipe will only be available after this date.

Therefore, the athlete can be listed by Paulo Pezzolano from the game with CSA, on July 20, at 7 pm, at Estdio Rei Pel, in a match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. Even so, in a video intended for the Celestial fans, Luis Felipe highlighted the anxiety to debut and the feeling of being on Cruzeiro.

“Fala Nao Celeste, Luis Felipe is here, I’m a defender and I’m coming to be part of this wonderful club. I’m very happy, very anxious to debut. I’ve been following the last games, the fans have been supporting, encouraging. So, I’m very anxious to be able to debut and start working with the cast”, said the defender.

More details of Cruzeiro’s reinforcement

Revealed by Coritiba, defender Luis Felipe had 80% of his economic rights sold to PSV for R$1.8 million in mid-2019. In the 2020/21 season, the 21-year-old played a game for the main team.

For PSV’s B team, Luis Felipe played 34 matches between 2020 and 2022. The numbers are from OGol, a website specialized in football statistics.

Today, Paulo Pezzolano has Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock in the squad for the sector. The only reserve Wagner Leonardo. The 18-year-old Pedro also received some chances this season, but he has not yet been definitively promoted to the professional squad.