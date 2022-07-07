Reinforcement of Atlético-MG, Pedrinho can stay from duels with Palmeiras

One of Atlético-MG’s reinforcements for the second half, attacking midfielder Pedrinho may not be able to play for the duels with Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, scheduled for the first days of August. The reason is a FIFA resolution, which releases the athlete’s registration only on the first day of the next month, therefore, outside the deadline that the Rooster has to send the changes to the list of players registered in the tournament to Conmebol.

Presented by the Minas Gerais club in the late morning of this Thursday, Pedrinho received the shirt number 37 from Atlético. Shortly before the player’s interview, Galo’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, commented on the fact that the midfielder could not be registered on the 18th, like the other reinforcements.

” The latest FIFA resolution, which allows the registration for athletes who are in an exceptional character, both in Ukraine and in Russia, to be registered from August 1st. It is a reality that has occurred in the last two days and that we we will have to adapt”, commented Caetano, who promised an effort for Pedrinho, on loan from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, to be registered in Libertadores.

“We will try in every way, the club with the support and help of Pedrinho’s agents, to find a solution so that he can, at least, be registered for the quarterfinals of Libertadores”

The transfer window for clubs in Serie A and B of the Brazilian Championship opens on the 18th and runs until August 15th. Also hired by Atlético, defender Jemerson and forwards Alan Kardec and Cristian Pavón will be registered normally. Pedrinho, on the other hand, will have to wait about two more weeks, which could cost him a place on the Libertadores list.

“The expectation is great to debut, meanwhile I keep working to improve the physical part, since I’ve been without playing for a long time (since December 2021). And when it’s to play, I have to be at my best level. , as Fifa determined, or even before, I want to be at the best physical and mental level, to help Atlético reach the furthest in all championships”, said Pedrinho, who has been training in Cidade do Galo since last week.