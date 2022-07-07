Rihanna is America’s Youngest Billionaire

Rihanna has a real empire both in and out of music

Rihanna appeared on Forbes’ 2022 Richest Women list in the USA and is the only one under 40 years old, which made the singer and businesswoman the youngest billionaire in the United States. With a net worth valued at $1.4 billion, Rihanna is next to celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon. Other names that are on the list and made money from music are Madonnaat No. 47 with $575 million, and Taylor Swift at No. 48 with $570 million.

According to Rolling Stone Brasil, the singer had promised fans in February this year that she would return to the music world, as her last album was released only in 2016, “Anti”. According to Forbes, Rihanna⁠—as co-owner of Fenty Beauty and a 30% stake in its Savage x Fenty lingerie line⁠— is also Barbados’ first native billionaire.

She recently stated that she’s focusing on “one thing at a time,” which means music has yet to come to her attention, particularly after she gave birth to her first child in May with the rapper. ASAP Rocky.

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I wanted to launch it before. I think that way suits me better, much better,” she told Vogue. “It’s authentic, it’s going to be fun for me and it takes a lot of pressure off,” she said.

