ROG Phone 6 teardown video shows cooling system

Asus’ ROG Phone 6 was released just two days ago, but youtuber WekiHome has already made a video disassembling the gamer phone. In the video, WekiHome starts to actually take apart the ROG Phone 6 at 4 minutes of footage. Before that, the youtuber analyzes some benchmarks and demonstrates the Cooler 6 and Kunai 3 Gamepad accessories.

One of the main differences between the standard and Pro models of the ROG Phone 6 is that the Pro has a secondary 2-inch OLED screen on the back. The standard Phone 6 only has an RGB backlit logo.

The backlit logo is the first thing highlighted in the WekiHome video. As we can see from the images, one copper ribbon powers the logo lights, while another connects to the NFC coil.

To handle heavier mobile games, the ROG Phone 6 has a 6,000mAh battery split into two cells, with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based motherboard sandwiched between them.

This is the ideal position for the chip to be cooled by the AeroActive Cooler 6 system, which allows the processor to run smoothly at full speed in X Mode. The system is composed of a boron nitride thermal structure on one side of the CPU, and it also has an enlarged steam chamber and graphite sheets to dissipate heat.

