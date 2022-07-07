Rolling Stone calls Justin Timberlake the “king of cringe” and wonders, “what happened?” – Famous Brazil Portal

Rolling Stone calls Justin Timberlake the “king of cringe” and wonders, “what happened?”

Justin Timberlake is considered the Prince of Pop, but in recent times the singer has been a joke in the international media. This time, Rolling Stone made an article commenting on the current moment of the singer’s career and asked himself: “what happened to Justin Timberlake?“

The magazine begins its article by stating that Timberlake was a triple threat, but one that is becoming more and more “cringe“. For them, a sequence of mistakes transformed the singer’s career, in a negative way, such as the long break to release albums, citing the “Man Of The Woods”, 2018 work that was not very well accepted by the public. Responses to Justin’s latest work were described as “lukewarm” and “horrified“.

The public’s opinion about the artist was also mentioned in the article, as in the case involving Janet Jackson in the Super Bowl and the fact that Britney Spears be labeled a villain after the end of the relationship in the 2000s. Both stories went through a twist and today the vast majority see Timberlake with different eyes, no longer treating him like the good guy, so much so that the singer had to go public to apologize to the singers.

More recently, the pop star went viral after dancing to Beat Ya Feet at his show, which the magazine claims was spoiled by him. Justin Timberlake needed to go public to apologize for the performance, as it began to receive a barrage of criticism, from several generations. “It is as distressing to the millennial psyche as it is unbearably terrifying to the numerous creators of TikTok.“, said Rolling Stone when describing the moment.

Rolling Stone follows up his article saying that the problems are not just in the past and cites the moment when Justin was seen holding hands with a woman, in 2019, even though he was married to Jessica Biel. Although nothing has been proven, Timberlake has several accusations of having cheated on his wife numerous times.